Who gave the Lion his voice, caused him to roar?

Who put the geese to flight, gave them two legs not four?

Who made the storm clouds, colored the sky blue?

Who taught the fish to swim, tell me, was that you?

Did you make the dogwood, the sycamore, the apple tree?

Did you paint the peacock, or cause the eagle to see?

Who gave the oak its strength, made it stand tall?

Who made the sugar maple; turned it orange in the fall?

Have you made a whale, caused him to swim deep?

Ordered the bear to hibernate, made him to sleep?

Who gave the horse his speed, caused him to run?

Who taught children to play, to yell, and have fun?

Why do quail whistle, yet the turkey gobble?

The roadrunner run, but the duck to wobble?

Who set the coneflower, in purple and pink?

Who made the beaver, the muskrat, the mink?

Was that you who clothed, the mighty elk in fur?

Did you give the sweet fragrance, to roses and myrrh?

Where did the wind come from, where will it go?

Who made the thunder, tell me if you know?

Why does man live ’til 70, and a dog only 10?

Why kittens from a cat, but eggs from a hen?

Who gave the woodpecker that stripe on his head?

Who colored the blue jay, painted the cardinal red?

What of man, and who taught him to reason?

Called him from darkness, in his due season?

Who revealed to him Christ, and opened his eyes?

Who heard his prayers, who heard his cries?

Who wakes him from sleep, with a song in the night?

Who cleanses his soul, and makes his heart right?

My Father does all of this, so please tell me now,

How I can love Him too much, please explain how?

Michael Everett Jones is a Texas County native, old fashioned historian and purveyor of traditional Christian values. Email ozarksgrandpajones@gmail.com.