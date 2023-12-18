Noveta E. Smith was born between Hartshorn and Summersville, Mo. on May 11, 1940 to Clifford Cleven and Pichie Lola (Gale) Holden. She passed away Dec. 15, 2023 in Anderson, Mo. at the age of 83 years, seven months and one week.

She was united in marriage to Donald Lee Smith on Aug. 31, 1959 and to their union three children were born, Allen Lee Smith, Donna Sue Smith and Jerry Don Smith.

Growing up her family moved around a lot. She went to school at Licking, Eunice and Pacific.

Noveta enjoyed sewing, camping, fishing and horseback riding.

She was preceded in death by her parents “Buck” Clifford and Lola Holden; her husband, Donald L. Smith; her son, Allen Lee Smith; a grandson, David Lee Price; a granddaughter, Phoenix Lynette Hoffman; her sisters, Ruth Walberg, Wilma Poe, Gloria Holden and Sharlotte Holden and a brother, Manuel Holden.

Noveta is survived by her daughter, Donna (Sal) Ortiz; son Jerry (Crystal) Smith; grandchildren, Jason (Tracy) Price, Jerry Price Jr., Jennifer (Brian) Sutton, Jonathan (Amanda) Price, Jamie Hoffman, Lauralee Hoffman, Steven (Diedra) Hoffman, Stacey (Jarrod) Hoemann, Katie (James) Wilson, 32 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren with another one due in January; sisters, Brenda Bilderback and Foneta Holden and brothers, Bruce Holden and Fareley Holden. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Funeral services were held at noon, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023 at Bradford Funeral Home with Rev. Arvel Schweighauser officiating. Interment was in the Antioch Cemetery. Services were under the care of Bradford Funeral Home and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net

