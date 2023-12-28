A Thayer woman was involved in a fatal accident Wednesday evening after a crash north of Brandsville, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Kathrine Welch, 32 of Thayer, was driving her 2019 Jeep Cherokee southbound on U.S. 63 two miles north of Brandsville when she crossed the center of the roadway, striking a 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis headed northbound driven by Matthew Kirby, 46 of Saffell, Ark., causing it to travel off the left side of the road. Then Welch struck a 2018 Freightliner headed northbound driven by Larry Gilchrist, 68 of Ainsworth, Iowa, head on causing Gilchrist to travel off the right side of the road. Welch’s vehicle then came to a rest in the center of the roadway.

Welch was pronounced dead at the scene by Howell County Coroner Tim Cherry at 5:41 p.m., according to the patrol report. She was taken to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home in West Plains.

This is the 41st fatality for Troop G compared to 32 at this time last year.

Everyone was wearing a safety device. All vehicles were totaled.

Investigating the accident was Tpr. T. D. Pond. Assisting were Cpl. M. T. Weakley, Cpl. D. L. Nash, Tpr. C. C. Battreal and Crash Team Cpl. T. R. Wright.