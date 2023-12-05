One person was killed late Monday afternoon and four injured in an accident that closed U.S. 63 near Gardner Ford south of Houston and prompted detours for hours.

Tpr. Jason Sentman said a 2016 Ford F-150 driven southbound by James F. Russo, 51, of St. Louis, traveled across the center of the road at about 4:50 p.m. and struck a northbound 2021 Volkswagen Atlas operated by Latisha M. Harris, 43, of Fort Mitchell, Ala. The Russo vehicle continued southbound and hit a northbound 2013 Kenworth driven by Richard A. Fish, 51, of Connersville, Ind., causing it to run off the right side of the highway, overturn and come to rest on its top, he said. Russo, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected.

Russo was pronounced deceased at the scene by Texas County Coroner Marie Lasater. His next of kin was notified. The body was taken to the Texas County morgue. It was the 35th fatality of the year in the nine-county Troop G — compared to 28 at the same time in 2022.

Two persons in the Volkswagen — Harris and Hasson M. Harris, 42, of Fort Mitchell, Ala., — were taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston with minor injuries.

Fish was transported to Cox South in Springfield with minor injuries. A 12-year-old boy in the Kenworth was sent to Texas County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

Various agencies were at the scene, including Cabool Fire Department, Houston Rural Fire Department, Texas County Sheriff’s Department and MoDOT. Two troopers and a patrol crash team also were at the Gardener Ford bridge. All three vehicles were towed.

Cleanup is expected to continue today, and the highway reopened after more than three hours of closure, causing motorists to take detours.