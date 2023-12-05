Ozarks Healthcare’s Mobile Mammography Unit will continue to travel and offer mammogram services to surrounding communities through the month of December.

In the spirit of the holiday season, it is crucial to emphasize that health should always remain a top priority. Ozarks Healthcare urges individuals not to delay mammograms, even amid the festivities. Early detection is key in the fight against breast cancer, and scheduling a mammogram is a proactive step in safeguarding one’s wellbeing.

Ozarks Healthcare’s state-of-the-art Mobile Mammography Unit is equipped with the latest technology and staffed by expert professionals who are dedicated to patients’ wellbeing. The unit features advanced 3D mammogram screening technology, which delivers more complex and detailed images. By prioritizing your health and not postponing essential screenings, you contribute to your overall wellness and empower yourself with knowledge.

The schedule:

•8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, Missouri Highlands Health Care, 405 Main St., Van Buren.

•9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, Ozarks Healthcare Winona, 9104 St. Hwy. 19, Winona.

•9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, Ozarks Healthcare Mountain Grove, 500 E. 19th St., Mountain Grove.

•9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, Ozarks Healthcare Alton, 100 Medical Dr., Alton.

•9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, Ozarks Healthcare Pharmacy (Gainesville), 512 3rd St., Gainesville.

•9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, Ozarks Healthcare Mountain View, 220 N. Elm St., Mountain View. •9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, Ozarks Healthcare Thayer, 1375 Nettleton Ave., Thayer.

•9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, Missouri Highlands Health Care, 2879 James Blvd., Poplar Bluff.

•9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, Fordland Clinic, 1059 Barton Dr., Fordland.

•9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, West Plains Bank and Trust Company Liberty Branch, 607 N. Elm St., Mountain View (sponsored by West Plains Bank and Trust Company).

•9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, West Plains Bank and Trust Company, Houston Branch, 1473 Sam Houston Blvd., Houston (sponsored by West Plains Bank and Trust Company).

•9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, Hirsch Feed & Farm Supply, 660 Nettleton Ave., Thayer (sponsored by Hirsch Feed & Farm Supply).

For added convenience, patients can schedule a mammogram to take place at a location from this schedule ahead of time by calling 417-257-5912. Appointments are available but limited, so securing your spot in advance is advised.

Patients wishing to have their mammograms conducted through Ozarks Healthcare’s Mobile Mammography Unit must be female and 40 years or older, have had no mammograms in the past year, are not pregnant or breastfeeding, have no implants or breast issues such as breast discharge, lumps, pain, or discoloration, and have never been diagnosed with breast cancer.

More information about Ozarks Healthcare’s Mobile Mammography Unit is available online at https://www.ozarkshealthcare.com/services/imaging-services/mobile-mammography/.