Two 15-year-old boys were injured in a late Monday afternoon accident in Ozark County, Troop G of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.

Tpr. D.J. Johnson said a 15-year-old Zanoni boy was driving a northbound 2002 Toyota Echo on Highway 181 when it traveled off the right side of the highway, overcorrected and traveled off the left side of the roadway, ejecting a 15-year-old Zanoni boy who was a passenger.

The passenger was flown with serious injuries to an unknown Springfield hospital. The driver was taken to Baxter Health in Mountain Home. He had minor injuries.

Johnson said the vehicle was totaled and neither occupant was wearing a seat belt.