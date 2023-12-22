Perdilla “Pat” Maloney, 87, St. Joseph, Mo., passed away Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.

She was born Aug. 14, 1936 in Lockwood, Mo. to Daniel and Cordelia (Chandler) Hancock.

Pat grew up in Independence, Mo., where she graduated from high school and attended nursing school. She was an RN in the emergency rooms of various hospitals in the Kansas City area and in New Orleans, La.

Pat married Donald W. Maloney on Nov. 27, 1974. He preceded her in death.

Pat enjoyed woodcarving and quilting, and was a wonderful cook. She loved to spend time with family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Don; her parents; and sister, Earlene McFadden. Survivors include her brother, John Hancock; nieces and nephews,

Barbara Wilkerson (Jerry), William Bruce McFadden (Linda), Judi Hanna (Dayne), Teresa McFadden, and Tom McFadden (Tracy).

