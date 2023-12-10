The Christmas season in Houston officially kicked off Saturday with a parade and Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Lone Star Plaza on Grand Avenue.

The tree lighting event was sponsored by the City of Houston and the Houston Lions Club. Rep. Bennie Cook organized the event, which included the HHS choir singing three holiday tunes, prayer by Pastor Trevor Sudheimer of Houston First Baptist Church and the lighting of the tree, provided by the U.S. Forest Service, by Houston Mayor Viki Narancich. Queens from several local pageants also were recognized.

City of Houston workers strung the lights earlier in the week.