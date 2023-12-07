Priscilla Presley is coming to Nixa to tell her story.

The Aetos Center For The Performing Arts — part of the Nixa High School campus — announced Thursday that the entertainment icon will appear in early 2024.

In the new “Evening With” event, Presley will tell her story of the years she spent with Elvis Presley, who has been called the King of Rock and Roll.

The event is 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22. Tickets go on sale Dec. 1 and start at $50.

The announcement comes just weeks after Sofia Coppola’s new film “Priscilla” was released. It stars Springfield native Cailee Spaeny in the title role.

The broad details of Priscilla Presley’s life are well documented. She met Elvis when she was just 14 years old. They married in 1967, when she was 21, but later divorced.

They remained close until his death in 1977.

In the evening event, she will share private film clips including wedding footage, home movies and clips from her career in film and TV, including a five-year stint on the “Dallas” series.

She will talk about Elvis as a husband and a father and share the challenges she faced being married to one of the most famous entertainers.

Their only child, Lisa Marie, became a singer and songwriter. She died last January at age 54.

Priscilla Presley, 78, has spent much of her life dedicated to keeping the legacy of Elvis Presley alive and managing his former home, Graceland.

At the end of the show, there will be a Q&A session with the audience.

