A Texas County man faces a felony assault charge after allegedly abusing a woman.

Jerry D. Clinton, born in 2002, of 9348 Splitlimb Road in Raymondville, is charged with second-degree domestic assault (a class D felony).

According to a Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputy’s report, the officer responded on Dec. 25 regarding a report of domestic assault at an unreported address. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with a woman who said Clinton physically abuses her and punches her for talking back to him.

The woman reported the last time it happened was about three days earlier. The deputy observed that her right eye was swollen and bruised, and that she had marks around her neck and on her left arm and hip.

Contact was made with Clinton, and he was taken to jail. The charge against him carries a $2,000 cash-only bond.