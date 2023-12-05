Texas County’s state senator is under consideration to become the next commissioner of the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

A board is meeting today (Tuesday, Dec. 5) in Jefferson City, and an announcement could come later today, numerous people said.

Eslinger previously served as assistant commissioner of the department, and has a long history as an educator, including stints as superintendent of school at Ava and West Plains. She is completing her first term as state senator and previously served in the Missouri House. She was expected to be a candidate for re-election when filings open early next year.

A resident of Wasola in Douglas County, Eslinger serves the 33rd Senatorial District that also includes Howell, Ozark, Shannon, Stone and Taney counties. Rep. Brad Hudson, a Republican, earlier announced he would challenge her for the primary nomination. He represents Taney and Stone counties.

The education board is seeking a replacement for Margie Vandeven, who is retiring in July.

The news was first reported by the Missouri Times.