Members of the Houston board of education held a work session and closed session on Thursday night.

During its work session, the board examined the school calendar, reviewed outcomes of the facility committee looking at district needs and also moved forward on planning of capital necessities. A Springfield architectural firm was hired earlier.

Behavior school programs were also discussed during the meeting that lasted for about 75 minutes.

The closed session convened at 4 p.m. and ended at 7:15 p.m.