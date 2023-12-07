This has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Mark your calendars: Several Christmas events are planned for Saturday, Dec. 9, in Houston.

Here’s a rundown:

•The Urbyn Roots Event Center at 402 S. First Street will host “Old Thyme Christmas Market” from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9. Several local businesses will take part in the festivities.

•The Pregnancy Resource Center of South Central Missouri will host “Breakfast with Santa” 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. Dec. 9 at the Lone Star Annex at 114 W. Main St., Houston. Attendees can enjoy a breakfast of pancakes, sausage and drinks along with having their picture taken with Santa and storytime with Santa every 30 minutes. Cost by donation only with all proceeds going to Pregnancy Resource Center of South Central Missouri in Houston.

•Taste of Christmas. Cassie Carter is the coordinator of the event that has tasters voting for their favorite food items at stores. Learn more by texting her at 417-260-4674.

•Not Too Shabby Market, Houston Area Chamber of Commerce Fairgrounds, 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. For more details call 417-260-4060.

•Christmas parade, organized by Houston Area Chamber of Commerce, 6 p.m. For more details, call 417-217-4399.

•Tree lighting at Downtown Houston’s Lone Star Plaza and organized by state Rep. Bennie Cook. It is sponsored by the City of Houston and Houston Lions Club. It will follow the chamber’s Houston Christmas Parade that starts at 6 p.m.

Have other items to include for community events? Send them to news@houstonherald.com