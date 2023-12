This has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Filings close Tuesday for various boards in the area, including schools, cities, two county entities and water districts.

Several persons are seeking four-year terms on the Texas County Emergency Services Board that oversees the 911 system. They are incumbents James McNiell, District 1; Rowdy Douglas, District 1; Mike Jackson, District 2; and David Scantlin District 2.

Challengers are Jordan Goodwin, District 1; and JD Jordan, District 2.