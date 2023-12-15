A soon-to-be graduate of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy will be stationed in Texas and Wright counties in Troop G.

Tpr. Chad K. Johnson of Seymour received the assignment.

Johnson is among graduates for a Dec. 22 ceremony on the patrol’s campus.

The 118th Recruit Class reported to the academy on July 3. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on Jan. 8.

Mike Kehoe, lieutenant governor of Missouri, will provide the keynote address. John Whetsel, retired sheriff of Oklahoma County, Okla., and retired chief of police of Choctaw, Okla., and Col. Eric T. Olson will address the class.

Justice Robin Ransom of the Missouri State Supreme Court will administer the oath of office. The Troop F Color Guard will present the colors, and the 135th Army Band, Missouri Army National Guard, will perform the national anthem. Pastor Delbert Hampton, Unity Baptist Church, Fulton, will provide the invocation and benediction.

Four class awards will be presented during the graduation ceremony. The recruits accumulate points toward graduation in the categories of physical fitness, firearms, and academics throughout their 25 weeks at the academy. The person with the highest number of points in each category will earn the respective award.