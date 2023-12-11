This has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Share Your Christmas, the holiday drive that benefits many in the county, issued a call for children’s clothing this week.

Pat Miller, volunteer, said all sizes of children’s apparel are needed, especially girls.

There are several ways to help:

•An Angel Tree with cases outlined is at Walmart Supercenter in Houston.

•Toys for Tots boxes are at Walgreen’s, Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Taco Bell, all in Houston, and Dollar General, Houston and Cabool.

•Monetary donations can be mailed to Share Your Christmas, P.O. Box 170, Houston, Mo. 65483.

Hours are 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Houston Lions Club basement. For more information, contact Pat at 417-217-1318 or Angie at 417-260-1836

Here are cases 16-20:

Case No. 16. A pair of size 5 cowboy boots is the special Christmas wish of this 8-year-old boy. His clothing needs are size 10 shirts and pants.

Case No. 17. A 2-year-old girl needs size 3T winter clothing and size 8 toddler shoes. She would like a new baby doll for Christmas. Her 5-year-old brother needs size 6 pants and shirts and size 13 boys shoes. He likes superheroes or monster trucks. Both children need socks, underwear and pajamas.

Case No. 18. A new doll, play make-up or any toys will make this 5-year-old girl’s Christmas special. She is in need of size 6 warm clothing and size 12 little girls shoes.

Case No. 19. Size 5T shirts and size 4T pants are needed for a 3-year-old boy, as well as size 9 toddler shoes. His toy wishes include things to color, dinosaurs. books and cars.

Case No. 20. A 3-year-old girl needs size 5T clothing and size 8 toddler shoes. She loves baby dolls. Her 4-year-old brother wears size 4T pants and shirts and size 9 toddler shoes. Paw Patrol toys are his favorite. Both children need socks and underwear.

Previous outlined cases are at houstonherald.com. Search “Share Your Christmas.”