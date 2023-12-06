November is a month of change with cooler temperatures and quicker sunsets. Traditionally, more crime takes place after dark, so it may be a good time to consider your security measures surrounding your property or business.

As technology has increased, so have the options for security systems from motion activated lights to cameras with live and recorded views. There are so many options available it’s nearly impossible to recommend a particular setup. I encourage citizens to evaluate the risk of property crime for their situation and consider the options available.

I want to take a moment to congratulate the Houston School District students that participated in the “Constitution Project” and ultimately won the skills competition in the state finals for Missouri. The Constitution Project is a program on the high school level that allows students to participate in simulations of the criminal justice system.

Students get hands-on experience in criminal investigation and prosecution by filling the roles of law enforcement, attorneys and news media. I got the opportunity to reverse roles and play “bad guy” for a couple of hours as the sheriff’s office hosted the Constitution Project team for a simulation of a burglary investigation on Nov. 6.

This is a unique program that hopefully spurs students to consider a career in the criminal justice field. I know of at least one local law enforcement officer that participated in the program during his high school years.

Since I started writing this column, my goal has been to try and highlight some of the positive things happening with the sheriff’s office, but I do have some not so positive news that I feel is important to let citizens know about. Thankfully, our citizens voted to pass a 3/8 (0.0038%) cent law enforcement sales tax in 2022.

At the time of the ballot issue, we used the 3/8 cent 911 sales tax to project revenue estimates and the statutory ballot language to impose the tax on all sales in the county. To date in 2023, the law enforcement sales tax revenue has been significantly lower than the 911 revenue. A study of the reason for this outcome points to a technicality that could be easily remedied. The 911 tax includes utilities, and the law enforcement tax does not.

The 911 tax included this question in the ballot language when it was voted in. The law enforcement sales tax only used the ballot language in the state statute. The collection of the tax on utility bills can be implemented by an order of the county commission. This has been accomplished in other counties and most recently by the City of Licking.

I have urged the county commissioners to pass the order and implement the tax, however they have been unwilling to do so. First of all, I realize that no one is excited about paying taxes and in this case might be scared about what it would increase their utility bills to be. For some perspective, if you had a utility bill that totaled $500 ($500 x .0038) there would be an additional $1.90 on the total. A fairly small amount of money that when totaled throughout the county makes a huge difference.

Based on the totals thus far from 2023, the law enforcement sales tax will probably bring in approximately $200,000 to $300,000 less than the 911 tax. This matters because when the tax was proposed and voted on a specific set of goals were presented to the voters and we cannot deliver on the promises made to accomplish all those goals now and in the future without the additional revenue.

The intent of the voters in Texas County when passing the law enforcement sales tax was to provide the resources needed by the sheriff’s office to serve the county with excellent law enforcement services by taxing all sales at a very small amount — 0.0038%. We are approaching the time to prepare the county budget for 2024 and my hope is that I can work with the county commissioners to find a solution for this issue.

As we head into the Christmas holiday season I hope for safe travels and quality time spent with family for everyone in Texas County.