Texas County Memorial Hospital Healthcare Foundation held a successful online auction from Nov. 21-30, raising $30,844 for TCMH Hospice of Care. The fundraising total included cash and non-cash gifts.

All proceeds from the event go to TCMH Hospice of Care, which provides end-of-life and grief support for patients and families in Texas County and surrounding areas.

Jeff Gettys, TCMH Healthcare Foundation president, expressed his gratitude to the sponsors and community for their incredible support, without which the event would not have been possible.

Support was received through critical sponsorships, merchandise donations, in-kind services, and bidders’ active participation in the auction.

The event’s highest-level donors, known as the Diamond Level donors, were: John and Jeanie Beltz, Steve and Diane Pierce, David and Carol Keeney, Justin Shelby with State Farm Insurance, Rocky and Brittany Gilbert, Brad and Amber Hooper, Simmons Bank, West Plains Bank and Trust and Cabool Kountry Meats. Additionally, various local businesses and individuals supported the event at different sponsorship levels.

For the past 16 years, beef has been purchased at the county fair and donated to raise funds for Hospice of Care through the previous chili cook-off events, and the online auctions by friends and family of the late Dr. I.C. and Margaret Keeney.

John and Jeannie Beltz of Willow Springs, David and Carol Keeney, and Steve and Diane Pierce carried that tradition again this year.

Before the chili cook-off and online auctions began, the Keeney and Beltz families purchased beef to donate to Hospice of Care for fundraising purposes.

“We are extremely grateful to the TCMH Healthcare Foundation, sponsors, donors and bidders who supported our hospice program,” said Cheryl Maley, director of TCMH Hospice of Care. “The funds raised will assist us in covering our operational expenses, such as medications, medical equipment, and supplies required to look after our patients.”

The Hospice of Care donations are held in the TCMH Healthcare Foundation’s designated “Hospice Fund,”including online auction funds.

For questions about the auction or to donate to TCMH Hospice of Care, contact Jeff Gettys at 417-967-1377.