Texas County Memorial Hospital gave out top employee awards and honored 38 with service awards at the 41st annual Celebration of TCMH Employees on Friday, Dec. 8, at the Jayson Gentry Community Safe Room at TCMH.

Elaine Koch of Bucyrus took top honors as manager of the year at TCMH for 2023.

Koch, an employee at TCMH since 2019, is the dietary manager at the hospital.

“TCMH is fortunate to have Elaine as our dietary manager. Elaine takes pride in managing her staff and department, creating a welcoming environment for everyone. Elaine and her team serve approximately 725 meals daily to employees, visitors and patients. She is very committed and supports all activities and special meetings, regardless of the day or time,” Stace Holland, TCMH chief executive officer, said. “She is very deserving of this award and a great asset to TCMH.”

Tracey Stewart of Houston received the Elite Employee of the Year award.

The elite employee of the year is an award that recognizes an individual who has gone above and beyond to provide excellent customer service or demonstrate the hospital’s “We Care” behaviors and values.

Stewart is an employee in the dietary department at TCMH. She has been employed at TCMH since 2007.

Tracey was nominated twice by her coworkers for her kind and compassionate care towards patients and coworkers. She was described as having the best attitude in the hospital.

“Tracey provides exceptional care and compassion towards both the patients and the staff,” Elaine Koch, TCMH dietary director, said. “She always goes the extra mile to ensure that her patients receive the best care possible. She is known for her kind and caring demeanor and is always ready to help her patients in any way she can, even holding their hands when they need it. Tracey has a special talent for caring for people and is truly amazing at what she does.”

The manager of the year and the employee of the year were honored with an engraved plaque, a $500 check, a pin and a day of paid time off.

An employee who exemplified excellent customer service in the hospital organization in 2023 was honored. Faith Wallace was chosen. She works as an executive assistant and medical staff coordinator in the administration department at TCMH.

“It is a privilege to work with such amazing people at TCMH,” Wallace said. “I am thankful every day for the opportunity to be a part of something that touches so many lives.”

Wallace was awarded a plaque for her efforts and a $150 check.

One hospital department was honored with a “Customer Service Department of the Year” award. The rehabilitation services department was awarded for excellent customer service to patients, visitors and staff. They will receive a special meal in their honor.

SERVICE AWARDS PRESENTED

Stace Holland, chief executive officer at TCMH, recognized employees with service awards.

Linda Hall was recognized for 45 years of service.

Cathy Stilley, Michelle Jenkins, Dr. Stephen Hawkins, Shannon Bridges, Jo Stout and Jerry Pursifull were honored for 30 years of service.

Patty Crosley, Chris Weaver and Dana Wilson were acknowledged for 25 years of service.

Cora Turnbull, Jason Steelman, Dr. Tricia Benoist, Jennifer Smith, John Derrick and Jessica Dawson were recognized for 15 years of service.

Stephen Wilkins, Micki Cummins, Rhonda Jones and Michelle Bergonzoni were honored for 10 years of service.

Recognized for five years of service were Trisha Adey, Brenda Cooper, Winter Lee, Amber Nichols, Ashley Davis, Jessica Gettys, Melissa Trevino, Traci Swallow, Terri Hummel, Mason Vandevort, Bethany Thompson, Sharla Gibby, Randall Devore, Tom Coggins, Hannah Chilton, Maddie Rolen, Shelly Hawkins and Kathy Murray.

In addition to the ceremony, the event included an invocation by Leon Slape, a video featuring pictures taken at TCMH throughout the year, a meal served by the TCMH dietary department and several employees who won door prizes.