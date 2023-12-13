A fatal accident occurred on Freedom Road, about six miles north of Willow Springs on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

A Texas County accident claimed the life of a Willow Springs man on Tuesday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Natthanael T. Giese, 34, was driving an eastbound 2003 Dodge Ram that failed to negotiate a curve, trailed off the left side of Freedom Road, overcorrected and traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned, ejecting the driver at about 9:45 p.m., said Msgt. Dale Pounds.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene by Texas Coroner Marie Lasater. Next of kin was notified. The vehicle was totaled. Giese was not wearing a seat belt, Pounds said.

It is the 37th fatality of the year in Troop G; compared to 29 in the same period in 2022, the patrol said.

Assisting at the scene were two troopers, Willow Springs Fire and Rescue, and Clear Springs Fire and Rescue.

