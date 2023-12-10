Texas County hunters had harvested 258 deer as of Saturday afternoon as the late portion of the antlerless deer season continues.

On Saturday afternoon, the county was tied for fourth place in Missouri. Top county in the state was Callaway with 374. The season runs through Dec. 10. A firearms alternative methods portion runs Dec. 23-Jan. 2.

The count Saturday afternoon in the county was 32 button bucks and 226 does.

In the overall kill, Texas County is in third place. Leaders in the state are Franklin (6,903), Howell (5,906) and Texas (5,755). The county total already exceeds the 2022 season, where the final count was 4,700.