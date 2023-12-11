This is the time of year where I start wondering (and maybe you do, too) if we will have a white Christmas.

With the unusual weather we have had, it’s anybody’s guess. I can tell you that we have plenty of books, videos and activities available at all Texas County Library locations to fill your December.

Come check out our Holiday section of books for the kids with lots of new ones just added. Also, mark your calendars for Mrs. Santa Claus coming to town. She will be at the Houston branch from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 16. Each child may pick out a book courtesy of the Texas County Library.

Another event for the library this year is the Missouri Department of Conservation. They will be visiting all the branches with a family program. Contact your local branch for the day and time or visit our Facebook and website for information.

Our Houston Branch is looking for “Friends” to be a part of our “Friends of the Library” group. The time commitment is very light; to learn more, contact Louise Beasley at 417-967-2258.

All Texas County libraries have story times each week on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The librarians love to read and do crafts with your kiddos. Call your local branch for days and times, or go to our website and view our calendar. There are also LEGOS and STEM kits the kids can enjoy any day of the week.

The library will be closed for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays on Monday, Dec. 25, and Monday, Jan. 1. We wish all our patrons a Merry Christmas and Happy Healthy New Year!

The Houston Library is the main branch of Texas County Library and located at 117 W. Walnut Street. Business hours are 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Library staff is Tiffany Davy, Del Hicks and Darnella Robbins. Check out our webpage at texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us or call the library at 417-967-2258 or email TexasCountyLibrary@gmail.com. Be sure and LIKE our Texas County Library Facebook page!

Louise Beasley is director of the Texas County Library system. She can be reached by phone at 417-967-2258 or by email at Texascountylibrary@gmail.com. More information about the four county library branches is available online at texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us.