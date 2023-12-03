Troop G of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a fatality Saturday afternoon in Wright County.

Tpr. Zayne Tate of the patrol said a northbound 2014 Harley Davidson driven by Brian C. Fox, 48, of Lebanon, traveled off the right side of Highway 5 five miles north of Mansfield and struck an embankment, ejecting the driver. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the deputy coroner. Fox was not wearing a helmet, Tate said. The motorcycle was totaled.

It is the 34th fatality of the year compared to 29 in the same period in 2022, the patrol said.

Assisting at the scene were Cpl. Justin Piccinino and Msgt. Ryan Vaughan.