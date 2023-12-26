Two people died in Missouri — including one in south-central Missouri — during the long Christmas holiday travel period that ended Monday night, Dec. 25, reports the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

From 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22, to 11:59 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25, there were 124 crashes, 71 injuries, two fatalities and 81 DWIs, the patrol said.

During the 2022 Christmas holiday, troopers investigated 306 traffic crashes which included three fatalities and 84 injuries. Troopers arrested 52 people for driving while impaired in 2022.

There were no boating crashes or drownings over Christmas holiday. Of the two fatalities in the state, one occurred east of West Plains and claimed Brian E. Powell, 28, of West Plains.

