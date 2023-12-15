Two persons died Thursday in a Howell County fire, the Missouri Division of Fire Safety (DFS) said.

The cause is undetermined.

The Peace Valley – White Church Volunteer Fire Department requested that the division investigate the residential fire at 7799 County Road 1940 near West Plains.

The fire was reported to 911 at 11:40 p.m. Thursday. It received the request to investigate the fire at 12:33 a.m. on Dec. 15. The DFS investigator arrived at the scene at 1:13 a.m.

The bodies of two people were recovered in the residence. One of the victims had already been located when the DFS investigator arrived. The body of the second victim was located at about 4:58 a.m., following an extensive search. The bodies of the victims were released to the Howell County coroner. DFS has requested autopsies be performed. No one else was injured in the fire.

The residence consisted of two attached single-wide mobile homes. The structure is considered a total loss.

The Howell County Rural Fire Protection District, Pomona Fire Protection District and Mountain View Fire Department were on scene. The Howell County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the fire.