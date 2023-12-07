Volunteers will lay wreaths on more than 20,000 graves in veteran cemeteries across Missouri — including the one that serves south-central Missouri at Waynesville — to honor our nation’s heroes as part of Wreaths Across America. Five Missouri Veteran Cemeteries will be participating.

The Missouri Veterans Commission will host Wreaths Across America, a holiday wreath-laying event, to honor and remember the nation’s veterans. The Missouri Veterans Commission has collaborated with Wreaths Across America since 2009.

“This event is so special every year,” said Missouri Veterans Commission Executive Director Paul Kirchhoff. “I encourage everyone to come on out to one of our cemeteries on Dec. 16 and participate.”

Wreaths Across America started in 1992 when the Worcester Wreath Company began donating wreaths to be placed at the headstones in Arlington National Cemetery. Building on that tradition, in 2006, the company began donating seven ceremonial wreaths to each state and national veterans cemetery in the country. Today, many individuals and organizations hold campaigns to purchase additional wreaths to be placed at headstones in these cemeteries. To learn more about the Wreaths Across America, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org/