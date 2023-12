A Willow Springs man was injured Saturday night in an accident.

Tpr. Jacob J. Smith said a westbound 2004 Subaru Outback operated by Darrell A. Brown, 25, of Willow Springs, failed to negotiate a curve, ran off a county road and struck a tree west of Pomona.

Brown, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken with minor injuries to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. The vehicle had moderate damage.