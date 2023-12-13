Wilma Jean (Saylor) Wade of Roby, Mo., passed away on Dec. 11, 2023, at home with her family by her side. What an honor to be welcomed “home” by Jesus on her 86th birthday. Wilma was born Dec. 11, 1937, in Licking, Mo., to George and Oma (Stogsdill) Saylor.

Wilma married Lester Wade on Feb. 19, 1955. Five children were born from this union, Judy, Allen, Linda, Karen and Terra.

Wilma was baptized on Sept. 2, 1973, and was a member of the Plato Christian Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Oma Saylor; husband, Lester Wade; and one sister, Joann Evans.

Wilma is survived by one brother, Bill Saylor of El Dorado, Ark.; and her five children, Judy Helm of Plato, Mo.; Allen (Sherry) Wade of Lebanon, Mo.; Linda (Bo) Elliott of Roby; Karen (Bert) Kimrey of Buckner and Terra Zimmerman of Grain Valley.

She is also survived by 13 grandchildren: Lori Helm, Kellie Bowles, Brad Wade, Brian Wade, Brandon Clift, McKenzie Begley, Stacy Whittle, Kristin Allen, Adam Elliott, Crystal Tompkins, Rachel Arthur, Emalee Zimmerman and Evan Zimmerman, as well as 25 great-grandchildren.

Wilma worked numerous jobs at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. She drove a school bus for Plato School District for five years. Prior to her retirement in 2000, she worked for 17 years at the Christian Health Care Center in Lebanon, Mo.

She was an avid gardener with a love for flowers of all kinds. Her favorite pastime was feeding and watching her beloved birds.

Many friends and families have been blessed with quilts made by her loving hands.

Above all, the love for her family was her greatest joy. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

A visitation for Wilma will take place 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, at the Plato Christian Church. A funeral service will take place 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at the Plato Christian Church. Burial will follow in Palace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Palace Cemetery fund in memory of Wilma. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

