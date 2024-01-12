A decrease in Texas County sales taxes collected was offset by revenue from a tax on out-of-state online sales, according to a Missouri Department of Revenue report for 2023.

Merchants collect three half-cent sales taxes. Each totaled $124,415 for December, which represented a drop of $1,831 on each from the same period a year ago. For 2023, about $1.34 million was collected on each. That’s a drop of about $40,874 on each from a year ago.

The sales tax on out-of-state sales totaled $106,796.57 for the month. That was up $58,421.68 from the same month in 2022. For 2023, approximately $1.09 million was generated. That’s up $497,083.07 from 2022.

Revenue from a three-eighths sales tax earmarked for law enforcement totaled $85,175.59, which was up $5,328.28 for the month. For the year, $912,713.75 was collected.