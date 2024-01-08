One of the great accomplishments that presented in 2023 was that Missouri reclassified telecommunicators/dispatchers to First Responders!

They are no longer classified as secretarial. This reclassification was well overdue! I am proud that Missouri recognized this, made the change, and opened the field for these amazing responders’ access to benefits such as mental help services. Many do not realize what a toll it may take on a dispatcher answering the call and hearing the beginning of the end for many callers. Not only the callers, but dispatchers are also always on the alert to listen for the field responders; ensuring their safety, responding with needed assistance when needed. That heightened alertness is ever wearing on any person. The men and women that sit under the headset hear it many times, some more than a few times during one shift.

As every year there are a few events that some call newsworthy. However, there were thousands of everyday calls taken care of just as well. Day in and day out dispatch answers the calls, with some being more emergent than others. Unfortunately, dispatch’s routine calls are not always considered routine to the caller. The call could be the first time that a person has ever had to experience the use of 9-1-1, it most times is a scary event that leads them to dial those three lifesaving numbers. Each time there is a dispatcher there with a calm reassuring voice to help through any situation.

Last year there were 36,864 calls dialed into dispatch for assistance, in addition to 6,466 events involving traffic stops and warrants. Each one of these events were answered, pre-arrivals given when needed, dispatched and logged. Included in the number of calls were 1,287 accidental or hang up calls, these types of calls must also be followed through until it is determined that there is no emergency. Doing this can in many instances take time away from true emergencies happening. In addition, dispatch experienced automated calls from newer updated versions of some cellphones. At least three calls the cellphone fell or was dropped from a car or even the nightstand, sending an automated message to 9-1-1 reporting a crash. With no way to verify that it was not a crash a full response of EMS, Fire and Law was sent until it is determined it is or is not. At least once, this has been credited with helping save the life of one person this past year in Texas County. That is a great win!

There are many pleas for help that a dispatcher will hear, they have a skill that a well-tuned ear picks up on the level of emergent the call. This could be from a caller or a field responder over the radio. This type of skill is one that only experience helps generate. No matter how many calls have been answered it never makes the plea for help any easier to hear. Last year there were 92 calls regarding suicidal situations and 293 for domestic situations. These two types of calls are examples of calls that can turn quickly. This turn could be for the bad or good. A dispatcher can curve a call by words alone. Sometimes just talking to someone and knowing that help is there or on the way will deescalate a situation. There is no way to know until a dispatcher answers that call. Not only are they helping that caller, but they are also gathering information to help paint a picture for the responding units and trying to identify any dangers and in some situations identifying any possible weapons and talking the person into walking away from that weapon.

Whenever you see the emergency field responders on the go, there are dispatchers already on scene with their voices, inquiring and helping until someone physically gets there. With these calls there could be multiple incidents happening within the same timeframe. Calls that are received are often categorized under law, EMS, fire or other. Other represents all the wrong numbers, accidental calls, hang-ups, utility issues, open lines and even phone problems. Note that 9-1-1 cannot reset, add minutes to your cellphone, make the company turn your phone back on or even troubleshoot phone issues on why it may not be working.

Choosing and continuing in the career of emergency dispatch is not an easy choice to make, and it is not for everyone. I do believe Texas County has some of the most dedicated “heroes” under the headset. On behalf of all of Texas County 9-1-1, I would like to express our sincere appreciation for the continued support and remembering these great men and women. They are in a closed-off room, hardly ever to be seen, but their calm voices are heard and known near and far. Your many gifts of snacks, kind words and the simplest “thank you,” makes an impact bigger than one may think.

The Texas County Emergency Services office in Houston is funded by a 3/8-cent countywide sales tax approved by voters in 2013. Director Terra Culley can be reached by phone at 417-967-5309 or by email at terraculley911@hotmail.com.