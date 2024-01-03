Betty Jean (Clarkson) Howell, age 82, of Searcy, Ark. passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023 at UAMS Hospital in Little Rock, Ark.

Betty was born on Feb, 19, 1941 on the White River in Taney County, Mo. to the late Corbin Clemford Clarkson and the late Virgie Mae (Hughey) Clarkson Reed. She attended School of the Ozarks (College of the Ozarks) for high school and junior college (1961) in Point Lookout, Mo. It was there where she met Thomas Eugene Howell Sr.

The two decided to move to St. Louis, Mo. where Betty worked as a surgical technician at Barnes Jewish Hospital. They were united in marriage on June 24, 1962, and were blessed with two children, Thomas E. Howell Jr. (1964) and Amy E. Howell (1968). In the early years of their marriage, Betty and Thomas moved throughout the state of Missouri, but eventually settled in Houston. It was there where Betty focused on raising her children while working at her husband’s State Farm Insurance Office.

Betty held various jobs throughout her life, including a position as a clerk for the University of Missouri Texas County Extension Center. She retired from the USDA Farms Service Agency in St. Charles, Mo. in 2001. Following this, Betty moved to Searcy, Ark. to be with her daughter, son-in-law and granddaughters.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents Corbin Clarkson and Virgie Clarkson Reed; her son Thomas Eugene Howell Jr.; and her siblings Garland Stanley Clarkson, Lester Donald Clarkson and Beverly Jane Clarkson.

Betty is survived by her daughter Amy Elizabeth Watson and husband Darrin Lewis Watson; her granddaughters Ashley Elizabeth Watson, Anna Christina Watson and fiancé Dallas Keaton Loftis Sr.; and her great-grandson Dallas Keaton Loftis Jr., all of Searcy. She is also survived by her brother Gary Langston Clarkson and wife Doreen of Hollister, Mo.; and sisters, Sharon Kay (Clarkson) Anglen and husband Montey of Branson, Mo., Mary Lou (Clarkson) Gentry of Forsyth, Mo., as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

She enjoyed gardening, genealogy, knitting and sewing, but most of all she loved spending time with her family as a dedicated mother and grandmother. Her faith was very important to her, and she made a commitment to read her Bible daily. She was saved as a young girl and wanted to impart Godly wisdom to all she knew.

Betty will be greatly missed and cherished for her selflessness and servitude toward others, even during her final days.

A visitation for Betty will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at Evans Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Pine Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home.

