The Current River Callers chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will be sponsoring the annual Hunting Heritage Banquet Saturday, Jan. 20 at the Winona R-III multipurpose building in Winona, Mo.

The doors will open at 5 p.m. with the dinner starting at 6 p.m. Tickets for the regular NWTF membership or sponsor’s membership can be purchased from any Current River Callers committee member or purchased at the door.

Tickets for this year’s “Gun-of-the-year” — a Benelli Super Black Eagle 20-gauge Mossy Oak shotgun — can also be purchased from committee members before the banquet for $20 per ticket, three for $50 or seven for $100. A limited number of tickets will be sold.

To get the kids involved in hunting and enjoying outdoor activities, the local chapter will provide free membership in the Jakes or Extreme Jakes for children and youth 17 and under with the purchase of a meal ticket.

The Current River Callers chapter of the NWTF provides the youth of the community with the annual Jakes Day at Twin PInes Conservation Education Center, Extreme Jakes shooting events, hunting events and an annual scholarship for area students.

The NWTF uses the banquet to help fund these activities and other projects throughout the state.

For further information or to purchase tickets, call 573-292-9983 or 417-274-1964.