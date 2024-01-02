Happy New Year!

As I look back at 2023, I am reminded how busy the Texas County Library has been and want to share a quick recap of a few of our accomplishments.

The Library Board and Foundation started off the year being awarded some of the funding needed to build a new main branch in Houston. Tax credits are still available for those donations of $500 or more. Contact the library for more information.

In February for the first time, we implemented “Blind Date with a Book” and will do so again in 2024. Also in 2023, all branches completed a successful Summer Reading Program with 200-plus kids attending informational programs and checking out books.

In September, we had several new patrons obtain library cards for “Library Card Sign-Up month.” In October, we had our annual “Fall Book Sale,” and ended the year in December with Mrs. Claus visiting three of our four branches to read and pass out books.

Throughout the year, as director, I enjoyed hearing patron requests and doing my book ordering to make sure all branches have new books and DVDs to enjoy.

All of the help I receive and library activity would not be possible without the help of the wonderful Texas County Library team. Thank you Tiffany Davy, Del Hicks and Darnella Robbins in Houston, Liza Cannon and Amy Schiess in Cabool, Lee Ann Akins and Brandie Smith in Licking, and Kathie Cox and Diana Richardson in Summersville.

To start 2024 off, for the month of January only, the Texas County Library branches are going “fine free.” This means if you have overdue items that you have not checked in due to the fines, January is the month to return them to the library and have your fines waived. This does not include waiving lost collection fines or damaged books.

Our Houston branch is looking for “Friends” to be a part of our “Friends of the Library” group. The time commitment is very light and to learn more just contact me at 417-967-2258.

All Texas County libraries have story times each week on Tuesdays and Thursdays, appropriate for all ages. The librarians love to read and do crafts with your kiddos. Call your local branch for days and times, or go to our website and view our calendar. There are also LEGOS and STEM kits the kids can enjoy any day of the week.

The Houston branch has gently used books for sale year-round. The proceeds go toward new books!

We provide several services such as copies, faxes, scanning, wi-fi and computers for adults and kids. Library cards are free you just need to show your ID and proof of your address.

The Texas County Library Board and staff wish you a very happy and healthy New Year! We look forward to seeing you at the Library!

The Houston Library is the main branch of Texas County Library and located at 117 W. Walnut St. Business hours are 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Library staff is Tiffany Davy, Del Hicks and Darnella Robbins. Check out our webpage at texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, or contact the library by phone at 417-967-2258 or by email at TexasCountyLibrary@gmail.com.

Be sure and LIKE our Texas County Library Facebook page!

Louise Beasley is director of the Texas County Library system. She can be reached by phone at 417-967-2258 or by email at Texascountylibrary@gmail.com. More information about the four county library branches is available online at texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us.