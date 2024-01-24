The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Twin Pines Conservation Education Center (CEC) has rescheduled Eagle Days for 6 p.m. Feb. 15. The original date of Jan. 24 was cancelled due to winter weather.

The center is partnering with Dickerson Park Zoo to bring the eagles for guests to ask questions and learn fun eagle facts.

Advance registration is required and can be completed online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/197723.

“Eagle sightings are on the rise in our area, so we’re offering this opportunity to learn more about them, how to identify them, and how to be a friend to them and other wildlife,” said Reva Dow, Twin Pines manager.

Because of Missouri’s big rivers, many lakes and abundant wetlands, the Show-Me state is one of the leading lower 48 states for bald eagle viewing. Each fall, thousands of these great birds migrate south from their nesting range in Canada and the Great Lakes states to hunt in Missouri.

Eagles take up residence wherever they find open water and plentiful food. More than 2,000 bald eagles are typically reported in Missouri during winter.

“This is one of several programs scheduled during our seasonal closure that occurs from December through March,” Dow said.

The fishing pond and trails at Twin Pines will remain open to visitors during this time.

Learn more at mdc.mo.gov/events/eagle-days, and visit MDC online at mdc.mo.gov/events by searching “Eagle Days.”

Twin Pines is one mile east of Winona on U.S. Highway 60.