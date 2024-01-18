Barbara Ann Heflin of Raymondville, Mo. entered into her heavenly home on Jan. 14, 2024, having reached the age of 73 years. She was born on May 7, 1950. She was the daughter of Glenwood of Zella Mae (Wiggins) Eaves.

Barbara grew up near Potosi, Mo. in a small community known as Glory Hill. She attended Potosi High School. Later in years, Barb was very proud of her accomplishment of receiving her GED. Barb was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Eddie Ray Heflin, sister Glenda Mae Thompson and brother-in-law Larry Thompson, and infant brother Donald Eaves. Also, three stepsons: Dale, Harold and Kurt Heflin.

Barbara is survived by her loving daughters Christine White (fiancé Michael Wray) and Shelly Baker, and son, Bradley Baker. Three stepchildren, Craig Heflin, Cleeta Heflin and Karen (Ken) Ooton.

She will be sadly missed by her beloved and devoted grandson Cody White who she helped raise. And her grandson Derek Sherrill. Also surviving are her brothers, Edward and Paul Eaves of Potosi, a sister, Myrtle Brown of Joplin, Mo., and sister Janice (Bob) Golden of Potosi.

Barb and Ed went into partnership with her brother Eddie and sister-in-law Judy co-owning TJ’s video. Where they helped to expand the store and later became the sole owners. They had a highly successful business and were a great asset to the community. Barb was a great cook and was well known for her hamburgers. Folks came from surrounding communities to enjoy them. Barb’s Place was terribly busy around lunch time. Barb would cook a big Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner and take plates to people she knew were spending the holiday alone. She was famous for her dressing and homemade coconut cream pies.

Barb was a very adventurous lady. In her younger days she rode a motorcycle and won several trophies. She also loved playing softball. Her team won many championships and even went to state. Barbara’s biggest asset to her team was that she was a very fast runner. Barb also enjoyed bowling and was in a bowling league. Barbara loved nature, spending time in the woods is where she found peace. She was known for finding hundreds of mushrooms every year. I hope Chrissy and Cody know where her “honey spots” are. Her and her brother Paul were always in tight competition to find the most mushrooms. Barb loved hunting and finding arrowheads. She would get so excited finding these treasures of our history. Not many ladies can brag about digging GoldenSeal and Ginseng, etc. But Barb could. Her and Myrtle spent many enjoyable hours together digging roots. Barbara also loved gardening. She loved her flowers, potted plants, and vegetables and canning the fruits of her labor.

Barb was an adamant dog lover. She treated her dogs as her babies, frying them bologna and fixing them hamburgers. She loved spoiling her dogs as she did the rest of her family. Barb was the matriarch of her family. She was their rock. In Chrissy and Cody’s words, she was their everything and their life. Barb had several titles; she was the boss to many and loving grandma by many more who weren’t biologically hers. Barbara was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandma, sister and aunt. Her nieces and nephews would play the game of calling her and her sister, Janice, their favorite, depending on who they were with. But we all knew Glenda and Myrtle were the favorites.

Barbara will be sadly missed by a host of family and friends. All who had the honor of knowing her were truly blessed.

