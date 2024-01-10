Betty Lou (Ballard) Messenger of Plato, Mo. joined the heavenly chorale on Jan. 8, 2024.

She was born the oldest of eight to Carlos Allan and Anna Belle Ballard on David Street in Marion, Ohio June 29, 1938. She graduated from Pleasant High School, class of ’57.

Betty and the love of her life James Messenger were born a few blocks apart. They did not meet until their teenage years at Crystal Lake skating rink in Marion. On July 2, 1958, they began their marriage and their life adventures including 20 plus years globe hopping with the Army. For 65 years, six months, and six days through thick and thin, they never left each other’s side.

Betty embraced her Savior at a young age and remained faithful throughout the good and the bad times. “It’s all in God’s hands”, she would say. Betty was very active in every church she attended. Many children were blessed to have her as their Sunday school teacher. She taught them about Jesus and how to worship Him with song. Her dishes during fellowship dinners were always the first to go. She was involved in her community. People have given $100 for her raisin pies at fundraising auctions. She was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 470 Women’s Auxiliary.

Betty loved her family and enjoyed her grandchildren. Her family loved her. She was very intelligent and was the family advisor. Nobody went away hungry at the many big family gatherings. Many family friends were also blessed to enjoy Mom and her cooking.

Betty began her working career at Woolworth’s and OK Drive-In restaurant in Marion as a skating carhop. She was the CEO of four sons. After settling in Plato, she was the chef at Golden Horseshoe Ranch in Falcon during trail rides. She cleaned guest quarters on Fort Leonard Wood. She was a farmer. She was a CNA and cared for several elderly people. She worked at many establishments in Houston including Pump-n-Pantry, Town and Country, McDonald’s and Hardee’s.

Betty loved the arts. She was a musician, a painter and a thespian. She performed in several productions at the Stained Glass Theater in Houston. She sang at many churches in the Plato area. She was a collector of dolls, salt & pepper shakers and other antiques. She liked to go to flea markets and auctions.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Carol, Marilyn, Carlos Jr, and Danny, in-laws Russel and Edna Messenger, Russell Jr, daughter in law Misty Messenger, and granddaughter Chasity Messenger.

Surviving Betty is her husband James Messenger of the home, James Messenger, Jr.(Melinda) of Cabool, Rodney Messenger(Megan Jackson) of Poplar Bluff, Terry Messenger(Alice) of Jefferson City, Todd Messenger(Veronica) of Rolla, extended family Evelyn Dawson, Kim Bacon

Grandchildren Mark Messenger, Kayla (Messenger) Still (Don), Brandon Messenger, Ryan Messenger, Delilah Messenger, Mariah Messenger, Scott Messenger, Casey Littrell-Messenger(Eva), TJ Messenger, Mikayla Messenger, Kylea Day, Hunter Day, Caden Day

Great grandchildren Jayce Clark, Isabelle Messenger, Brooke Messenger, Landon Clark, Peyton Messenger, Corbin Messenger, Connor Messenger, Christopher Messenger, Mysa Littrell-Messenger, Aviya Littrell-Messenger, Levana Littrell-Messenger.

A visitation for Betty took place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12, 2024 at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. A funeral service took place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 at Palace Church. Burial followed in Cedar Bluff Cemetery in Falcon, Mo. Memorial contributions may be made to the Palace Church, Plato Church of Helping Handz in loving memory of Betty. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Evans Funeral Home.

