An accident Friday night west of Cabool injured a 76-year-old man on U.S. 60, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Cpl. Travis Brown said an eastbound 1999 Pontiac Sunfire driven by Robert D. McKinney, 76, of Loving, Texas, lost control, struck the edge of a bridge, traveled off the roadway and down a steep ravine at about 9:20 p.m.

McKinney, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston with minor injuries, Brown said.

The vehicle had extensive damage.