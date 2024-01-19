A lien release for potential new owners of the former Sunrise Trailer Park properties and ARPA funds received by the local YMCA were among matters discussed Monday by the Cabool City Council.

Ron Scheets, administrator, reported that Thomas and Lexi Haugaard were in Cabool in December and are looking to purchase Ronnie Collins’ properties. The Haugaards asked if the city would release the lien on the trailer park property, which is around $25,000. Scheets stated that the city would likely never get the money from Collins and that the Haugaards would accept a waiver of one-third of the lien, paying their portion when they sold their first house.

Conway Hawn, attorney, said that he believes condemnation would cost the city more money and that this could give the property life. Danny Cannon, mayor, stated he was not in favor of waiving the entire lien.

The council decided to release the lien on the former Sunrise Trailer Park owned by Collins, and issue a promissory note for reimbursement of one-third of the lien after the sale of the first house, within a two-year time frame. Alderman Brad Roberts was the only dissenting vote.

Sharon Monter, YMCA, gave a report to the board that included $100,000 in ARPA funds that will be used to replace equipment. Old equipment will be offered to the school and senior center. Monter stated that seven basketball games were played Saturday, Jan. 13 in the new gym and that they are working on getting the pool ready. She stated that softball will begin Feb. 26. They purchased a large tarp to cover the fields when the weather is poor, and asked for permission from the city to use it. The council thought it was a good idea.

In other matters:

No public comments were made during public hearings for a request from Merica Family Dental to rezone a portion of the property located at 1310 Parker Ave. from R-1 (Single Family Residential) to B-2 (Highway Business) and a request from Mark Stoutenborough that real property owned by him be annexed by the city.

James Gray asked the council about the possibility of marking shoulders and right-of-ways on streets, citizens not getting through to 911, unlocking the restrooms at the park, reflectors by the ditch on Summit Street and where he can put campaign signs. He also complimented the city on its handling of the latest bout of winter weather.

Alderman Roberts and Gray discussed their views on the current state of Cabool and Gray’s allegations of its corruption from elected officials and employees. They agreed to meet Thursday, Jan. 18 privately for further discussion. During their conversation, Gray — who is running for mayor — mentioned that if elected he would replace Scheets, would have all services bid out and pursue term limits for elected officials.

Janet Roberts, chamber of commerce, said that the organization will be electing new officers soon, and that any member in good standing can hold an office. She also stated that the annual chamber banquet will be Feb. 2, where the “Business of the Year” will be announced.

Becky Scott, Cabool Senior Center, stated that their financial standing is good right now due to previous COVID-related closures. She also mentioned that they have received some grants to help pay for stoves and dishwashers.

Scheets reminded the board that there will be two contested races in April, Cannon, incumbent, and Gray for mayor, and Kate Ellison, incumbent, and Nick Masters for Ward I. Alderman John Williams is running unopposed for Ward II.

A first and second reading were conducted for Council Bill No. 1123 pertaining to the Merica Family Dental rezoning.

Alderwoman Ellison asked about the gravel area in the middle of the road on Cedar, as well as the rough area at the railroad tracks on Highway 181. Scheets stated that he and Ron Reed, economic developer, met with Chris Rutledge, MoDOT, to show him the problem areas.

Alderman Williams asked if anything had been done about the inside of the junk store on Main Street. Cannon stated that emergency personnel have said they will not enter it in the case of an emergency. The board will consider a plan for inspection and forced closure until the problems are remedied.

Alderman John Mark Hale asked if MoDOT had said anything about the Garst Street approach after the sidewalk installation. Scheets stated they had shown them that and the Patton Street approach as well.

The next regular meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19, 2024.