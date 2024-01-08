A man from Cabool faces several charges after his arrest Sunday evening by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Peyton T. Calfee, 19, was arrested on charges of misdemeanor resisting arrest by fleeing, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner resulting in a motor vehicle crash, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash, speeding, operating a vehicle without tail lights and failure to properly affix license plate, the patrol said.

Calfee was taken to the Texas County Jail on a 24-hour hold.