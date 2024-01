A Cabool man was seriously injured Monday in a Laclede County accident, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Tpr. S.J. Hallam said a southbound 2002 Toyota Corolla driven by Stephen Z. Vasques, 22, failed to negotiate a curve on Highway 17 one mile south of Highway U, traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned at 3:27 p.m.

Vasques was taken by ambulance to Cox South in Springfield. It was unknown if he was wearing a seat belt. The vehicle was totaled, Hallam said.