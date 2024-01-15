The Cabool Police Department responded to several calls during the past week, including a two-vehicle accident.

The department reported 13 traffic stops resulting in seven summons issued. Two arrests for non-traffic offenses were made.

At 7:35 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, a two-vehicle accident occurred on westbound U.S. 60 west of Highway AV. A 2015 Hyundai passenger car traveling west operated by Ashley Fleetwood, 36 of Cabool, ran into the back of a 2017 International tractor-trailer traveling west operated by Tyler Humphrey, Tomball, Texas.

In total, police handled one accident, two animal complaints, two civil matters, two domestic violence calls, one impaired subject incident, two juvenile matters, one peace disturbance, one stealing/theft incident, two suspicious activity incidents, one warrant arrest, assisted other agencies nine times and assisted the public ten times.

The fire department was dispatched fifteen times.