The Cabool Police Department responded to several calls during the past week, including six animal complaints

The department reported 19 traffic stops resulting in 12 summons issued. One arrest for a non-traffic offense was made.

In total, police handled one alarm, six animal complaints, one civil matter, two mental stability incidents, one suspicious activity incident, two unsecured buildings, three warrant arrests, assisted another agency once, gave two private escorts and assisted the public four times.