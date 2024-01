The Cabool Police Department responded to several calls during the past week.

The department reported 32 traffic stops resulting in 16 summons issued. Five arrests for non-traffic offenses were made.

In total, police handled two animal complaints, one assault, one burglary, one peace disturbance, two property damage/vandalisms, two stealing/thefts, two suspicious activities, assisted other agencies eight times, gave one private escort, assisted the public 12 times and made two warrant arrests.