The Cabool Police Department responded to few calls during the past week, including 10 animal complaints.

The department reported 13 traffic stops resulting in 15 summons issued.

In total, police handled 10 animal complaints, two city utility calls, one civil matter, one peace disturbance, one stealing/theft incident, three suspicious activity incidents, one unsecured building, assisted other agencies eight times and assisted the public nine times. The fire and rescue department was dispatched 15 times during this period.