This has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Area residents are invited to attend a career fair from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Feb. 29 hosted by the Missouri State University-West Plains career services office. It is at the Student Recreation Center, 323 W. Trish Knight St.

Admission is free for students, alumni and community members looking for employment, said Career Services Director Lindsey Hicks.

Area employers who want to reserve a booth should contact Hicks at 417-255-7230 or WPCareer@MissouriState.edu no later than Feb. 22.

Participants may network with employers to explore career opportunities and apply for vacant positions on site. Representatives from a variety of industries plan to attend, Hicks said. These include education, manufacturing, healthcare, banking, retail, food services and hospitality, agriculture, law enforcement and many more.

Those seeking jobs are encouraged to dress professionally, bring 10 to 15 copies of their resumes, prepare a summary of their skill sets, allow time to talk with employers and bring a list of questions to ask employers, Hicks said.

For more information, contact Hicks at 417-255-7230 or at WPCareer@MissouriState.edu.