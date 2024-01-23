Fire department year-end report and equipment, marijuana ordinance amendments and additions and police pay scale were among matters discussed Monday by the Houston City Council.

Robbie Smith, fire chief, presented the council with his 2023 annual report. Calls were up significantly compared to 2022. The training tower that will be on Opportunity Circle, between the city’s Tuttle Soccer Complex and the Opportunity Sheltered Industries building, is approximately 35% complete, with a likely April or May finish, according to Smith.

Smith ensured Viki Narancich, mayor, that his staff is certified for first response after she questioned him based on the overwhelming motor vehicle accident and emergency responses the department handled in 2023.

The council also approved the purchase of portable radios, four new fire hydrants and pressure bands for the department.

The council did first readings by title only of three ordinance additions and two ordinance amendments pertaining to marijuana. The additions pertained to public consumption of marijuana, marijuana accessories and consumption in a motor vehicle. The amendments pertained to possession of marijuana and possession of narcotics paraphernalia. You can read the proposed changes at http://tinyurl.com/7pww69sc or by requesting copies at city hall. Final readings will take place during the first meeting of February.

Police pay scale raises ranging from $1.50 to $2 were presented to the council. The personnel committee will meet before the next council meeting, and have a recommendation prepared at that time.

In other matters:

Levi Endress, new police officer, was introduced to the council.

Marty Merckling stated his opposition to the city giving the Piney River Sports Complex, located at U.S. 63 and Highway B, an electric bill credit. He believes the ownership does not intend to help Houston’s youth specifically, that the facility doesn’t accommodate the kindergarten through second grade children that the city is responsible for and that the combination of demand, space limitations and age priority will not allow the city to use it when necessary.

An issue with liability insurance stopped the city from renting golf carts to the Big Piney Sportsmans Club for an event last week.

Contrary to the project manager’s recommendation, the council decided to pursue having substandard concrete completely replaced at the airport.

Fred Stottlemyre, Sheila Walker and Angie Gettys agreed to meet with three members of the parks and recreation board periodically as a sub-committee.

Several area roads were recommended for asphalt including East Crest Drive, West Crest Drive, Briarwood Drive, Blue Bell Lane, Mockingbird Lane, Dogwood Lane, the end of Westwood Drive and the road in front of In Season Sports and Outdoors off of U.S. 63.

Walker requested that the city post on its website when the recycling route won’t be picked up.

Sales tax information was presented to the council.

Lloyd Wells, administrator, stated that a fiber hookups update will be available next week.

Kevin Stilley, alderman, asked how utility pole changes were progressing and if Kevin Buck, economic developer, has made any efforts to obtain new business as Walgreens plans to close Feb. 29. Wells said he would check with Mike Williams, electric, on the status of poles. No information was given on the Walgreens situation.

Stottlemyre stated that Buck had a meeting with the Ozarks Small Business Incubator recently and they were impressed with prospective facilities in Houston. The council would now like to focus on finding someone to direct that potential program.

At 7:36 p.m., the council adjourned into closed session.