Marijuana ordinances, a partnership between the city and Piney River Sports Complex and a new dump truck were among matters discussed Tuesday by the Houston City Council.

In a previous meeting, board members were given potential ordinances that would add to and clarify existing ones surrounding marijuana possession and use. Sean Smith, attorney, prepared updated ordinances for the council to review. The council will do first and second readings of the ordinances pending minor changes by Smith.

Rocky Gilbert, Piney River Sports Complex, spoke to the council about a deal where the city’s parks and recreation department would receive free access to his new facility at Highway B and U.S. 63 in exchange for a utility credit. Gilbert assured the council that he and his business partners are not looking to make a profit off of the city and would like the city to take advantage of their time if a deal is made to avoid scheduling conflicts. Gilbert also said that the $500 requested credit would not cover the whole bill. Members Angie Gettys and Fred Stottlemyre voiced concerns over the nature of assisting a private business and the current budget situation. Mayor Viki Narancich said Smith will draft a contract for the members to review.

Lloyd Wells, city administrator, said that he and Bill Ramsey, public grounds, test drove a dump truck with 27,000 miles on it. At the price of $48,000 and in what he believes to be good condition, Wells would like the city to move forward with the purchase. A bid will be presented at the next meeting.

In other matters:

Don Romines, alderman, asked that payments to the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce be stopped since their contract expired Dec. 31. The council voted to not pay the bill. Romines requested that quarterly financial reports and insurance policy copies be included in a new contract.

The council agreed to lease golf carts to the Big Piney Sportsman Club for $50 per cart per day for its event at the end of the month.

Wells presented information on budget softwares, but agreed to work with Microsoft Excel for at least another year.

Wells plans to start employee evaluations and budget planning earlier than in previous years.

Sheila Walker, alderwoman, asked if striping had happened at Holder Drive and U.S. 63. Wells said he has not heard anything. Striping near Hardee’s was also discussed.

Narancich stated that Kevin Buck, economic developer, has been working on several events and projects for this year. She also mentioned a water leak in the visitors center that needs addressed.

Tim Ceplina, alderman, asked if Clarissa Montez — who will be working on a mural for the city — has received her initial check. Heather Sponsler, clerk, said they are waiting on Joe Honeycutt, treasurer, to sign it.

Ward I Alderman Kevin Stilley was not present.

At 7:25 p.m., the council adjourned into closed session.