Two rounds of winter weather will occur over the next few days in southern Missouri. The first will occur tonight and Friday. The next will occur Sunday into Sunday night, the National Weather Service said.

Minor to moderate road impacts are possible tonight into Friday.

On Sunday, at least minor road impacts are possible, especially south of I-44. Low temperatures 20 to 30 degrees below normal are likely Saturday through Tuesday.

Dangerous wind chills -15 to -30 degrees are likely Sunday morning, Monday morning, and Tuesday morning, it said.