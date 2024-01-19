Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their Jan. 10-11 meeting.
Members:
- Reviewed and approved a request to waive penalties and fees for Charles Donner.
- Reviewed a letter the county clerk sent to Timothy Tippit pertaining to an SB190 petition.
- Discussed office space in the justice center with the coroner and approved a forensic contract with Greene County.
In other business, commissioners heard from:
- Joy Hinkle, Fostering by Faith, who had questions on grant information.
- John Sterner and Clyde Maners, Clinton Township, discussing township issues.
- Kurt Fiagle concerning the road rally.
- Andrew Maples concerning naming private roads in a subdivision at Boiling Springs.
The full minutes can be read below: