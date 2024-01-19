Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their Jan. 10-11 meeting.

Members:

Reviewed and approved a request to waive penalties and fees for Charles Donner.

Reviewed a letter the county clerk sent to Timothy Tippit pertaining to an SB190 petition.

Discussed office space in the justice center with the coroner and approved a forensic contract with Greene County.

In other business, commissioners heard from:

Joy Hinkle, Fostering by Faith, who had questions on grant information.

John Sterner and Clyde Maners, Clinton Township, discussing township issues.

Kurt Fiagle concerning the road rally.

Andrew Maples concerning naming private roads in a subdivision at Boiling Springs.

The full minutes can be read below: