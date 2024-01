Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their Dec. 27-28 meeting.

Members:

Decided to fix vehicle damage on a Dodge Durango that is part of the sheriff’s fleet.

Discussed the budget, a petition and the coroner’s office with the prosecuting attorney.

Discussed security improvements to facilities.

In other business, commissioners heard from:

The maintenance crew who gave an update on the facilities and grounds.

The full minutes can be read below: